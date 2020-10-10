Ileana D'Cruz's Food Choicesare A Perfect Example Of A Balanced Diet

Actor Ileana D’cruz’s Instagram is filled with posts related to food and fitness. D'Cruz is very active on the platform, especially with her Instagram stories as she posts snippets from her time in the kitchen and her workouts. Check out her food posts that can also act as a guide to maintaining a balanced diet:

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz Has Very Strong Meme Game On Internet And Here Is Proof

Ileana’s Instagram stories about food

Ileana’s stories offer a glimpse into her diet, favourite bakes, and her time in the kitchen. Her stories show that the actor follows a balanced diet throughout. She often bakes sourdough bread, buns, and indulgent cakes, but also balances them with diet that just consists of meat and vegetables. Have a look at a few of her meals and delights here.

Source: Ileana D'cruz's Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram post about Body positivity

One of Ileana’s recent posts went viral. Through the post, she spoke about accepting her flaws. She went on to accept not trying to fit in anymore and mentioned that she was made to stand – out. Her caption read – “I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly...not “perfect” enough. Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every “flaw” just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful. That’s why I’ve stopped…I’ve stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I? When I was born to stand out.”

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz Opens Up About Her Looks In IG Post; Says She Was Never Meant To Be Perfect

Ileana D’Cruz on the work front

The actor has starred in several South Indian films including Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick, Julayi, Kedi, and Nanban. She made her debut in B’town with the movie Barfi opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Some other movies that she has been a part of in Bollywood are Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Raid, and Baadhshaho.

In 2019, she was a part of Pagalpanti which featured the ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla, although the movie failed to impress critics as well as the audience. She is set to appear next in The Big Bull which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar and sees Abhishek Bachchan playing the titular role. The movie is based on the stock markets scam carried out by stockbroker Harshad Mehta during the years 1980 and 1990s.

Image Credits: Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz Says 'byeeee' As She Runs Away From Her Responsibilities; Watch Video

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz Featured In A Music Video In 2017? Read To Know More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.