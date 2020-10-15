Randeep Hooda 'excited' To Share Screen Space With Ileana D'Cruz For First Time

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz have finally announced their upcoming project together, titled Unfair & Lovely. The lead actors of the Balwinder Singh Janjua directorial took to their respective Instagram handles, earlier today, to announce the film but in a rather quirky way. While Randeep shared his excitement of sharing the screen space with the 'beautiful' Ileana D'Cruz for the first time, the Barfi actor expressed being 'thrilled to reunite' with Balwinder yet again after 2017's Mubarakan.

Ileana & Randeep gush, "it’s time to be #UnfairNLovely"

On October 15, 2020, Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram to announce their upcoming comedy film Unfair & Lovely. The shoot of the film went on floors on February 20, 2020, but was soon halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, earlier today, Randeep took to his IG handle to share a picture with his Unfair & Lovely co-star Ileana and humorously wrote, "Har koi fair, lovely nahi hota, aur har koi lovely, fair nahi hota.Nahi samjhe? Sab samajh jaoge in my next #UnfairNLovely Really excited to be shooting this one with the beautiful @ileana_official and my superb director @balwindersinghjanjua (sic)".

Check out his IG post below

On the other hand, Ileana D'Cruz also took to her Instagram handle to share the same pictures and had a question for her fans. The Mubarakan actor captioned the post, "Kabhi socha hai ki hero ko hamesha heroine ke gore gore gaal hi kyun beautiful lagte hain? Well, yeh soch hui purani, it’s time to be #UnfairNLovely Super thrilled to reunite with @balwindersinghjanjua after #Mubarakan and work with the awesome @RandeepHooda". For the unversed, Balwinder co-wrote the screenplay of Mubarakan along with Gurmmeet Singh, whereas Unfair & Lovely marks his debut as a director in Bollywood.

Take a look at Ileana D'Cruz's post here

Meanwhile, a representative of Sony Pictures Films India quoted Ileana D'Cruz saying, "Essaying ‘Lovely’ is definitely going to be a very different and a unique experience for me and many people across all demographics would be able to relate to this character. What I love about the film is that its narrative isn’t preachy; it’s a funny story that will leave viewers smiling and laughing.

The team at Sony Pictures Films India and Balwinder Singh Janjuahave made sure this subject is treated with a lot of sensitivity however keeping it as humorous as possible."

On the other hand, the representative quoted Randeep Hooda's reaction to starring in Unfair & Lovely as he said, "I think making people laugh is not easy and I’ve been captivated by the comedy genre for the longest time. Now that this amazing story has come along, I’m very excited to explore this new genre for myself. I got hooked on to this story from the first narration itself and can’t wait to get started on this one. I am also equally excited for my first collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India and Balwinder Singh Janjua".

About Unfair & Lovely

Sony Pictures Films India's Unfair & Lovely is touted to be a rib-tickling comedy film that will take a humourous dig at India’s obsession with fair skin. The film is said to be set in the backdrop of Haryana and will chronicle the story of a dusky Indian girl tamed by biases and prejudices held by the society against dark-skinned girls. The film's screenplay is penned by Anil Rodhan and Kunal Mandekar, while its music will be composed by Amit Trivedi. The film is slated to hit the silver screens in 2021.

(With Inputs: PR) | (Image credit: Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda Instagram)

