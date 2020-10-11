Ileana D'Cruz's Biggest Telugu Blockbuster Films To Watch This Weekend; See List

Ileana D'Cruz is an Indian film actor who has a loyal fan base ever since she first debuted in 2006 with the Telugu film Devdasu. Since then, she has delivered several hit movies in the Telugu movie industry as well as in Hindi cinema. Here is a list of her commercially hit movies according to the Box office collections.

Pokiri (2006)

Pokiri is a Telugu language movie that released in 2006. Pokiri was Ileana's second movie of her career after she debuted in Devadasu. Pokiri featured Mahesh Babu, Ileana D'Cruz, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Puri Jagannadh. The plot revolved around how a local goon invites the attention of a don and the disputes between them. According to boxofficeandhra portal, Pokiri was termed as a blockbuster with ₹20.0 Cr profit.

Jalsa (2008)

Jalsa revolves the story of a rebellious young man who is pardoned for his Naxalite activities and resumes his studies. There he falls in love with Indu but cannot marry her because of family issues. He later moves on but unknowingly falls in love with Indu’s sister. Jalsa was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and was released in the year 2008. Ileana plays the role of Bhagyamathi, who is Indu's sister. According to indianmoviestats portal, the film collected domestic net collections of 37 crore INR.

Kick (2009)

Kick is a Ravi Teja, Ileana, Shaam, and Brahmanandam starrer action-comedy movie that released in 2009. The movie was directed by Surender Reddy. The film created such a hype that it was remade in Hindi with Salman Khan and Jacqueline in the lead roles while the film crossed the BO collections that were made by the original film. The Kick original featuring Ravi Teja collected a total of ₹15 crores in India according to bestoftheyear.com.

Julayi (2012)

Julayi is a 2012 action-comedy movie starring Allu Arjun, Ileana D'Cruz, Sonu Sood, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh and Brahmaji in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Julayi was declared as a box-office hit due to the soundtrack as well as the story of the film. Julayi was even remade in Tamil as Saagasam. According to bestoftheyear portal, the movie collected a box office collections of ₹82 crores in India.

The actor is all set to be a part of the crime-thriller The Big Bull next, which is a Kookie Gulati-directed project. The Big Bull is about a man who sold dreams to India. The lead cast of the film includes Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, and Soham Shah. Produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, Kookie Gulati has donned the director's hat for the film. The movie will see Abhishek Bachchan and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The plot is set around the stock market scams carried by stockbroker Harshat Mehta over the years from 1980 to 1990. It will be released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Promo Image courtesy: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

