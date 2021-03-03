'I'm 25, Not Earning Anything': Jhanak Shukla Who Starred In 'Karishma Kaa Karishma'

Remember the little girl in 2003-film Kal Ho Naa Ho or the cyber kid from the Karishma Kaa Karishma series? Well, Jhanak Shukla who was immensely popular as a child artiste is now 25 and confessed to a video publishing platform that she isn't earning anything.

The 25-year-old is now an archaeologist and wants to move to New Zealand to work in a museum and have a quiet life. In a conversation with Brut India, Jhanak Shukla said, "My retirement has already begun...because I don't work as such. I chill. I make soaps. I roam. I write sometimes. And I've done my masters so I'm like it's okay. I was an extrovert because I had the exposure. Now, I am just the opposite. I am silent."

When asked about why she is not taking on acting projects, Jhanak revealed that she 'wasn't fed up' but it was because of many breaks that she took to study that the track was lost. She also confessed that because of working as a child, she lost a bit of childhood.

"Had I been acting now, I would actually mind because I like walking in the streets and that would have been very difficult. I worked a lot during my childhood. So, when I was 15/16, I just wanted to chill. So, my parents also told me 'take a break'. I'm 25, I'm not earning anything. But my parents are...supportive. They're like, 'Chill till you know what you want to do."

Jhanak opened up about her weight gain

If you scroll through Jhanak's Instagram, one would observe how fans bash her for weight gain and she opened up about the same to People of India and revealed, "The problems arose when I started gaining weight rapidly and, as we all know, social media is a platform where you are judged on your appearance, body structure and way of life. Health is important of course, but touch wood I have not faced health issues as of now. People on social media act like dieticians and bash me for my weight, I try ignoring them but sometimes it is hard to digest. I am a very sensitive person and I don’t feel I owe an explanation for my body, my face, and my lifestyle to anyone."

