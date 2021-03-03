Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Pens Heartfelt Poem, Says 'I Haven't Found Closure'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and penned a strong poem while remembering her brother and mentioned how she is at a loss for words to express her grief. Right from the mysterious circumstances of the actor's death to alleged loopholes in his investigation, Sushant's family, friends have always shared their emotions for the actor who breathed his last on Jun 14, 2020. Shweta’s poem on the grief and pain the family is undergoing currently has left the actor's fans emotional.

Shweta Singh Kirti pens poem for later brother Sushant

Sharing her state of mind on social media, Shweta penned a poem where she mentioned she is filled with several unanswered questions and how she is unable to find closure. She used the hashtag ‘Truth About Sushant’ with her post and mentioned that she is ‘outpouring’ her heart 'There is so much that needs to be said, But no words to express!'

There is a mountain to be climbed, But no set path is defined! The warrior in me is all grief-stricken and withered, But the unwavering faith inside is not ready to flicker! My heart clamours, “I am falling into an abyss, I need to heal” My mind says I haven’t found closure… The answers to deal! There is no end in sight, But have questions that will never ever subside!!,” the poem read.

In another post, Shweta hinted about keeping patience while waiting for justice to prevail in her brother’s death case, She also shared the meaning of the word ‘Patience’. “Literal meaning of Patience-the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset. And PATIENT we have been! #TruthAboutSushant.”.

Literal meaning of Patience-⁰the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset. And PATIENT we have been! #TruthAboutSushant — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) March 3, 2021

This is not the first time that Sushant’s sister has expressed her grief on social media. Earlier, the entire family who is trying to deal with the huge loss, are frequently seen pouring in their thoughts and love for the actor while remembering his work. Sometime back Shweta shared a smiling picture of the Kai Po Che actor on Instagram asked him, ‘where have you gone, baby?’ In an emotional message stating that she had not seen or heard him for eight months, she wrote, ‘please come back.'

Sushant’s sister had been at the forefront of the movement, seeking ‘justice’ for the actor, who was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. After alleging foul play, his fans sought that CBI takes over the case, in a movement that eventually succeeded. However, as the agency didn’t give any major update, fans continued their movement, hosting rallies, performing charitable activities, and more.

