Imran Khan's Wife Avantika Malik Shares Cryptic Message About Healing On Instagram

Imran Khan’s wife Avantika Malik is very active on social media. She has shared yet another cryptic note about healing. She took to her Instagram stories to share this thoughtful and deep message about healing. Read ahead to know what her story read.

Avantika Malik shares cryptic message about healing

Avantika Malik took to her Instagram stories to share a cryptic message about healing and hurting. Her post said, “Sit with it. Instead of drinking it away, smoking it away, sleeping it away, eating it away, f***ing it away, running from it. Sit with it. Healing happens by feeling.” While sharing the same, she wrote, “I am healing”. She also added a pink ‘I am healing’ gif to the story.

Image courtesy- Avantika Malik Instagram

Avantika Malik also shared another cryptic message on her Instagram stories a couple of days ago. Through the message, it appeared that she had hinted about rejected and neglected. In the post, she said that just when she needed some positivity, Ayesha Devitre sent this to her. She also sent love to all those who have her back.

The original post said that a person should give themselves permission to believe that they are not defined by someone’s inability to love them and not to even neglect oneself even though the opposite person does.

Avantika Malik and Imran Khan walked down the aisle in 2011. They have a daughter together called Imara. Rumours were rife that the couple is splitting up but there has been no confirmation about it either from Avantika or even Imran.

Akshay Oberoi who is Imran Khan’s best friend confirmed a few days ago that the latter has quit acting and is no more an actor. He also said that Imran is his closest friend, somebody for whom he can even wake up at 4 AM and take his call. He also added that the two have been close to each other for the past 18 years.

Avantika Malik’s Instagram gives a sneak peek into her life. She shares photos and videos of her daughter Imara who is seen often having fun in the pictures. Their pet dog Coco also makes it to Avantika Malik’s Instagram. Pictures of food and the books she is reading are also found on Avantika’s feed.

Image courtesy- @avantikamalik18 Instagram

