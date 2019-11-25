Imran Khan's Physical Transformation Will Leave You Absolutely Stunned

Imran Khan has been absent from the public eye for a long time. The actor was most renowned for his role in the romance comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na but the actor has been absent from the big screen for four years, last featuring in the 2015 film Katti Batti. However, recently Imran Khan was spotted by photographers outside a party being hosted by director Nikkhil Advani. After being out of the limelight for so long, the recent pictures of Imran stunned his fans as they got to witness his unexpected physical transformation.

Imran Khan's physical transformation will leave you astonished

When Imran Khan was last seen on screen, the actor was far larger and had a well-defined physique, as most actors do. But it seems that after distancing himself from acting, Imran has also lost a lot of weight. The actor's most recent pictures were taken by a paparazzi outside a bash being hosted by the director of Katti Batti, Nikkhil Advani. Imran is far thinner than when he was last seen in the public eye. His loss of weight has been a rather surprising ordeal for many of his fans, who were stunned to see one of their favourite actors in a different physique. Here are the pictures that were taken on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Imran Khan can be seen posing for the photo alongside actor and TV host Gaurav Kapur, and director Nikkhil Advani.

Even though Imran Khan was not seen by the public for a long time, he had recently become a topic for discussion online. The reason for that was the rumour about his potential divorce with his wife Avantika Malik. Reportedly the couple had a dark phase in their relationship. This was further aggravated when Avantika posted several cryptic messages on her Instagram page that made many of her followers think that she was breaking off her marriage with Imran.

