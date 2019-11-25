Salman Khan To Say "Maine Pyaar Kiya" To Bhagyashree's Daughter Avantika?

Salman Khan is an actor who is known for launching other actors into the Hindi film industry by giving them breaks in mainstream Bollywood films. This year he is all set to launch Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Sai Manjrekar, in his upcoming movie Dabangg 3. Recently there have been reports hinting towards an on-screen pair up of Salman Khan with Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dasani. Here are all the known details:

Also read: Salman Khan Shakes A Leg With Special Children On His Song Yu Karke: WATCH

Salman Khan to launch Bhagyashree’s Daughter

Recently, reports have surfaced hinting towards the silver screen debut of Salman Khan’s previous co-star Bhagyashree’s daughter. According to the reports, Avantika Dasani would make her debut under the banner of Salman Khan’s production house. However, it has not been confirmed yet. According to the reports of a leading portal, these reports started surfacing after Avantika Dasani’s photographs went viral. The reports say that though nothing has been official yet, Avantika has been receiving a few offers already.

Also read: Salman Khan's Instagram Wish For Dad Salim On His 84th Birthday, Here's What He Posted

The Lamhe resemblance

Every Bollywood fanatic knows that Salman Khan has romanced Bhagyashree on the silver screen before. Now he is rumoured to launch Bhagyashree’s daughter, Avantika Dasani on the silver screen soon. Just like romancing Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter on-screen in her debut, he could also romance Avantika on-screen. The fact about launching his previous co-star's daughter Avantika and even the possibility of romancing her poses a quirky resemblance to the 1991 classic, Lamhe which starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the leading roles.

Also read: Salman Khan And Other Indian Celebrities Who Own Fashion Brands

List of actors that have been launched by Salman Khan

Salman Khan has launched many actors before launching Sai Manjrekar and the possibility of giving Avantika Dasani a break in mainstream Hindi cinema. Salman Khan launched the choreographer Daisy Shah with his film Jai Ho. He also launched Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty earlier with Hero and is launching Sai Manjrekar with Dabangg 3.

Also read: Bigg Boss: 5 Times When Salman Khan Lashed Out At The Inmates

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.