Asked If She Cried For Imran Khan, Ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith Fires Cryptic One-word Answer

A cryptic response to a tweet can speak volumes on what the person thinks. Perhaps Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's answer to a Twitter user's query holds a cue on their post-divorce relationship. When a user asked the British media mogul whether she had ever cried for Imran Khan (after separation), her response was simply "Wow". Jahan Zaib had asked the question on Jemima's previous tweet, "Interesting observation made by @AhirShah that “Islam is the right wing religion beloved of the left and Christianity is the left wing religion beloved of the right” (which would explain the problem with Islamophobia in the Tory party and Antisemitsm in the Labour Party)"

Now, a reply from Jemima Goldsmith seemed to have clearly made the day for Jahan Zaib. He immediately retweeted Goldsmith's reply much to add to his newfound fame on the microblogging site. "I can't this yar our beloved PMIK ex wife Replied my tweet ," Zaib wrote in a typo-filled tweet in his response. The sentence ended with two heart-eyes emoji, which says much about his pleasure over the exchange.

Jemima's time in Pakistan

Previously, Jemima Goldsmith had said that she was on the receiving end of fatwa, death threats, and even endured protests outside her house – all as a result of her Jewish heritage. That is when she was married to Imran Khan and stayed with him in Pakistan's Lahore. She wrote in a 2008 article for The Times that she "over-conformed in [her] eagerness to be accepted" into the "new and radically different culture" of Pakistan.

Married to Imran Khan

From 1995 to 2004, Imran Khan was married to Jemima Goldsmith, a British socialite turned writer and activist, and member of the influential Goldschmidt family of England. They have two sons from the marriage, Sulaiman Isa Khan (born 1996) and Kasim Khan (born 1999). The marriage ended amicably in divorce in 2004. In early 2015, Khan announced his marriage to the British Pakistani journalist Reham Khan. The marriage lasted nine months and ended in divorce on 30 October 2015. Khan is currently married Bushra Maneka since 2018, who was previously his spiritual mentor, and continues to face attacks from ex-wife Reham, with an entire book being published about him just prior to the 2018 Pakistan elections.

