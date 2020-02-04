Love Aaj Kal Director Imtiaz Ali Says He 'takes Accusations Seriously', Reveals Why

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's upcoming release, Love Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali, has been grabbing the headlines ever since its inception. Fans of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were eagerly waiting to watch the duo together on the silver screen. But the trailer of the film received a mix response from the audience.

While many fans praised the duo's chemistry, a section of fans also slammed the director and criticised him. A few fans got upset and accused Imtiaz Ali of repeating the plot of his films. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Imtiaz Ali talked about the same and cleared the air.

The Jab We Met director was asked if he takes such accusation seriously, to which he replied and said that he does. While giving an elaborated answer, the 48-year-old director said that he often takes accusations seriously. Later, Imtiaz Ali added that he enjoys writing and directing. While explaining with an example, he further added that he believes two envelopes might look similar but it is not necessary that they both have the same letter. He also mentioned that he often focuses on a girl and a guy, but always tries to discover something new in the love-story.

Details of Love Aaj Kal

The star cast of the film, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, has kickstarted the promotions of Love Aaj Kal. The romantic drama also stars Arushi Sharma in the lead. Apart from the lead cast, actor Randeep Hooda will also essay a significant character in the film.

The film under the banner of Maddock Films and Window Seat Films along with Reliance Entertainment and Jio Studios is slated to release on Valentine's day, i.e. February 14. Following the same pattern as its previous installment, the sequel will also narrate the love stories from two different eras. The trailer of the film is out and two songs of the film, Shayad and Haan Mein Galat, have hit the chartbusters.

