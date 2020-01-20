Imtiaz Ali Reveals Why He Remade 'Love Aaj Kal' 10 Years Later With The Same Title

Since the time the trailer and poster of the upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal have been out, fans are wondering why Imitiaz Ali remade the movie. Imitiaz has an answer to these questions. According to a report in a leading daily, the director is all set to make a complete franchise of the films.

Imitiaz Ali's future plans

Imitiaz Ali, while interacting with media during the trailer launch of the movie, shared that he believes that Love Aaj Kal is a franchisable idea. He talked about how he made two films with the same title because the basis on which the earlier movie was made has changed. Ali also added that it is an opportunity for him to say the same story in a newer way. Imitiaz Ali also talked about how he will surely try to do this again in the future.

Imitiaz said that they can take the idea even further in the future. He shared that if the process of relationship has evolved and if they have something new to tell, they will make another attempt at it. They will try to share it.

Imitiaz also talked about how the definition and the dynamics of love have changed a lot in recent years. He talked about how relationships that happen in the current times are different than they used to be. According to him, things are fast-moving but the reasons why a girl and a boy come together hasn't changed. Imitiaz also shared that good storytelling is his topmost priority. He said that he comes from a place where his tastes are common and that he doesn't have to work towards it.

Imitiaz Ali is known for his highly famous movies like Tamasha, Jab We Met, and Rockstar. The first Love Aaj Kal movie starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal will see Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Arushi Sharma. The movie is all set to release on February 14.

