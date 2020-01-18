The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Imtiaz Ali Says His Films Are His Way Of Talking To The Younger Generation About Love

Bollywood News

Imtiaz Ali speaks about his new film 'Love Aaj Kal' and the idea of love among youngsters and how he uses film as a way to talk to his fans and impart knowledge

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
IMTIAZ ALI

One of the most awaited films of this year has been the Imtiaz Ali directed Love Aaj Kal 2. The film created a massive buzz when it was announced and fans were eager to watch the chemistry unfold between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The trailer for the film was received well with audiences and people seemed really excited about the film. 

Imtiaz Ali opens up on love

Also Read | Does 'Love Aaj Kal' Also Feature Randeep Hooda Along With Sara & Kartik?

At the trailer launch of the film, Imtiaz Ali had plenty of things to say about the film and love in general. The director mentioned that he really enjoys making films about love. He also added that he is interested in further exploring various possibilities for love stories as a director. The actor then went on to say that he too has felt the same things as today's generation feels when it comes to love. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial) on

Source: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram

Also Read | Disha Patani Finds New Way To Promote 'Malang' While Confessing Her Love For Chai; Watch 

He said that youngsters are often faced with the same questions that he once had as a youngster himself. He then said that films are his way of sharing his knowledge of love with the younger audience. He said one cannot force knowledge on people, hence his films work as a medium for him to talk to the young generation. 

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Stared At The 'Love Aaj Kal' Poster In Awe For Three Hours Straight

He then said he has no intention of dictating youngsters in terms of love but rather showing them the consequences he faced. The new Love Aaj Kal film follows the same timeline such as the 2009 Love Aaj Kal film, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The newer version is similar, with Kartik and Sara essaying present-day lovers. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. 

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Says He Prefers The Original 'Love Aaj Kal' Trailer Over The Reboot

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TWO CONVICTED IN GANGRAPE
CONG SNUB SHIV SENA
LT GEN SAINI SET TO BE
MANISH PANDEY CATCH
US OPENLY SNUBS PAK
JHARKHAND COACH ON MS DHONI