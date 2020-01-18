Imtiaz Ali Says His Films Are His Way Of Talking To The Younger Generation About Love

One of the most awaited films of this year has been the Imtiaz Ali directed Love Aaj Kal 2. The film created a massive buzz when it was announced and fans were eager to watch the chemistry unfold between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The trailer for the film was received well with audiences and people seemed really excited about the film.

Imtiaz Ali opens up on love

At the trailer launch of the film, Imtiaz Ali had plenty of things to say about the film and love in general. The director mentioned that he really enjoys making films about love. He also added that he is interested in further exploring various possibilities for love stories as a director. The actor then went on to say that he too has felt the same things as today's generation feels when it comes to love.

Source: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram

He said that youngsters are often faced with the same questions that he once had as a youngster himself. He then said that films are his way of sharing his knowledge of love with the younger audience. He said one cannot force knowledge on people, hence his films work as a medium for him to talk to the young generation.

He then said he has no intention of dictating youngsters in terms of love but rather showing them the consequences he faced. The new Love Aaj Kal film follows the same timeline such as the 2009 Love Aaj Kal film, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The newer version is similar, with Kartik and Sara essaying present-day lovers. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles.

