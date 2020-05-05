Imtiaz Ali Shares A Video Of Rishi Kapoor Dancing His Heart Out At A Wedding; Watch

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram and shared a video of late actor Rishi Kapoor dancing at his brother’s wedding in Kashmir. Bollywood lost its original chocolate boy on April 30, 2020. The Bobby actor had been battling cancer since 2018 and was receiving treatment in the US for it.

Imtiaz Ali shares Rishi Kapoor’s throwback video

Bollywood is still dealing with the loss of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. His fans and family members lost him on April 30, 2020. The moment the news of his death broke, people started pouring in with their condolences to the Kapoor family. Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media and spoke about their fond moments with Rishi Kapoor.

One of these Bollywood celebrities was ace film director Imtiaz Ali. He also shared a post for the late actor. Now, the Love Aaj Kal director took to social media and shared a video of Rishi Kapoor dancing at his brother’s wedding. In this video, Rishi Kapoor is dressed in a black suit and has joined the wedding festivities. He is dancing to some Kashmiri folk music.

In his latest Instagram post, Imtiaz Ali talked about Rishi Kapoor’s attendance at his brother’s wedding in detail. He wrote, “Another day I invited him to my brother's wedding in Kashmir. Nobody comes so far, these are formalities. He came. And when the baarat was entering the venue he said, “you guys go in front, I will come in the end.”."

Imtiaz Ali further added, “I understood later that he did not want the attention to shift from the groom to himself”. Imtiaz Ali shared this video on his Instagram story which was originally posted by his brother.

For those of you who are aware of this, Imtiaz Ali worked with late actor Rishi Kapoor in the film Love Aaj Kal. In his post for the late actor, Imtiaz Ali wrote, “Time is passing. The other day he was on my set. I was nervous, he was the biggest actor I had worked with. I touched his feet and asked him to guide me”. He further added, “He guided me. Today he left. Something precious became past today. But this time will not take him away. I haven’t met him for so long anyway, I will think he is still there, smiling”. Read Imtiaz Ali’s full Instagram post here:

