US Diplomat Mourns Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor's Death, Says 'Will Be Truly Missed'

Senior US diplomat Alice Wells has expressed grief on the death of Bollywood's two iconic actors, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 30 and April 29 respectively. Alice Wells said that the two actors stole the hearts of millions all over the world and will be truly missed.

"Very saddened to hear of the passing two Bollywood legends this week, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Both actors stole the hearts of audiences in America, India, and around the world and will be truly missed. AGW," State SCA tweeted on May 1 attributing the post to Alice Wells, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS).

US Envoy to India, Ken Juster also expressed grief over the passing away of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Ambassador Ken Juster extended his heartfelt condolences to Rishi Kapoor’s family and friends on behalf of the US saying the actor’s iconic performances will not be forgotten.

Very saddened to learn of the passing of legendary Indian film actor, producer, and director #RishiKapoor. His iconic performances and screen presence will not be forgotten. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/maEtx18Fyc — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) April 30, 2020

Reactions

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears," the veteran actor's family said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan's family issued a statement on Twitter, where they wrote that the passing away of the Maqbool actor is unbelievable for them and ensured his followers that it is not a loss but actually gain for everyone. "It is gain of things he taught us and now we shall finally begin to implement it and evolve", the family wrote.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, due to a colon infection. On April 30, Rishi Kapoor lost his battle against cancer and passed away in a Mumbai hospital. Hundreds of fans and celebs have since taken to social media to pay their respects to the lost actors.

(Image Credit: ANI)