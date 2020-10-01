Imtiaz Ali Reveals Personal Connection Between Juliet's Balcony And His Movies, Read

Imtiaz Ali seems to paint pictures with his movies and they are all about the characters and their growth. Recently in an interview with Netflix, the director revealed how he became what he is and what drove him towards making movies and telling stories. Imtiaz Ali also revealed the personal connection between Juliet's balcony and his movies, from Socha Na Tha to Love Aaj Kal. here's what this is about.

Imtiaz Ali reveals his special connection with Juliet's balcony

In the interview with Netflix, Imtiaz Ali opened up about the certain visual themes which run in almost all his movies. He said that one of them is Juliet's Balcony. He explained that while growing up, he had read a lot of books and was fascinated by Shakespeare very early on in life. The balcony conversation between Romeo and Juliet in Shakespeare's famous romance play struck him and has still "stays" with him.

In his films also, Imtiaz Ali finds that recurring. He gives the example of Socha Na Tha where the female lead comes to the balcony and the male lead is standing beneath and they have a conversation. But in his films, the 'Romeo' standing on the street and the 'Juliet' standing on the balcony do not talk to each other but only look at each other.

Imtiaz Ali has realised that this has been inspired by his life. The director recalled that the balcony of the house in Jamshedpur which he looked at was on the second floor. Hence he could not talk but only see. Check out the video here:

In other news, Imtiaz Ali's latest release on the silver screen has been Love Aaj Kal 2. The movie starred Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles with Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharm played supporting roles. The plot revolves around two couples and their love story how it has evolved with age. The movie had a Valentines Day release in 2020 just before the lockdown.

Prior to this, Imtiaz Ali has directed a host of movies like Socha Na Tha, Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway, Love Aaj Kal, Laila Majnu, Tamasha, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Cocktail and a few more. Among this, few like Rockstar and Jab We Met have gone to become cult movies with a huge fan following still now. Recently he worked on a television series called She which is available for streaming on Netflix.

