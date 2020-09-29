'Jab Harry Met Sejal' Shooting Location: Where Was The Imtiaz Ali Directorial Shot?

Jab Harry Met Sejal revolves around Harry and Sejal’s journey across various places in Europe. The movie starts with basically a search for Sejal’s engagement ring. However, while wandering around with Harry in Europe, Sejal (played by Anushka Sharma) experiences her new found freedom. She also feels secure in Harry’s company while trying to look for her ring. With all that said now, take a look at the Jab Harry Met Sejal shooting locations.

ALSO READ: Celina Jaitly Shows How Her Grandma Would Have Flirted With Her Nana; See Video

Where was Jab Harry Met Sejal filmed?

Amsterdam

In the film, Harry and Sejal spend a few days in Amsterdam, tracing back their steps through the last month of the tour. The duo go back to the hotel and visit the Rijksmuseum; which covers Dutch art and history from the middle ages to the present day. What attracts most are the picturesque canal network, rich history, and vibrant cultural scenes. Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, is one of the world’s most unique city destinations.

Budapest

Budapest is the capital city of Hungary and is also known for its riverfront architecture and ancient churches. This place offers romantic views with sleepy ambiance. And hence, this explains why Imtiaz Ali chose Budapest for the shooting of the film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Prague

In the movie, Harry and Sejal spend a night in a gothic church which is in Prague. The song Radha is also filmed here and showcases stunning views of Prague, which includes red roof tiles, brick walls and narrow streets.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun Pens Romantic Note For His Wife Allu Sneha On Her Birthday

Lisbon

In this place, there is a sense of vibrant culture. In the movie, the lead actors travel in a tram and walk through narrow lanes with walls filled with graffitti. This place is shown in the film when the actors are seen looking for a home. This is the capital city of Portugal and is known for its fascinating hillside views.

Vienna

The film was also shot in Vienna. Vienna is a city packed with architectural wonders. The packed streets and the most incredible restaurants and cafes are the highlights of this place. With the sheer quality of life and excellent artistic skills, the place is a perfect all-rounder destination.

(Image Credits: Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash Shares An Insightful Post On Feminism; Read To Know More

ALSO READ: 'Hungama 2' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Play

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.