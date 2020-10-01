Imtiaz Ali Reveals He Has Never Been To Film School, Calls Himself 'freak Show'

Imtiaz Ali is widely known for romantic films. While there is so much known and written about his films, there are very few things about the director himself that his fans know. One such unknown fact of the director is that he has never really been to film school. Recently, in interaction with Netflix India, the actor opened up about how he started working and his so far.

ALSO READ: 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' Shooting Location: Where Was The Imtiaz Ali Directorial Shot?

Imtiaz Ali says he's never been to film schools

In a recent interaction, Imtiaz Ali revealed that he had not been to any film school. He also said that he had also not assisted anybody while directing. So he considers himself as a freak who just came to set one day, and was 'already a director'. Talking about his directing ideas, he revealed that things that he sees in his films, sometimes while making them and sometimes while even editing, he feels that these things are really from his life experiences. He also believes that there is a specific visual theme in his movies.

ALSO READ: 'Odiyan' Shooting Location Range From Assi Ghat In Varanasi To Athirappilly Falls In South

About Imtiaz Ali's movies

Imtiaz Ali's directorial debut was the film Socha Na Tha which was released in the year 2005. Since then, the director has released seven films. Many of his movies are among the most beloved and popular movies of the Hindi film industry. Imtiaz has directed the film Jab We Met in the year 2007, Love Aaj Kal in the year 2009, and Rockstar in the year 2011. The director is best known for his movies like Highway and Tamasha, which were released in the year 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Before delivering Love Aaj Kal in 2020, he had even directed Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. Imtiaz Ali's recent release Love Aaj Kal hit the theatres on February 14, 2020, and marked the second instalment of the Love Aaj Kal series. Featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the film works on a similar tone like the previous one but also showed a modern love story. Besides the lead actors, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma also played pivotal roles in the film.

Imtiaz Ali's net worth

According to networthier.com, Imtiaz Ali's net worth as of 2020 is USD 1 million. Converted into rupees, this amount comes up to Rs 7.13 Crores.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

ALSO READ: Imtiaz Ali's Net Worth Will Make You Believe That He Is A True 'Rockstar' Of Bollywood

ALSO READ: Imtiaz Ali Living Again With Ex-wife Preety Along With Daughter? Read Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.