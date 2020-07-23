Imtiaz Ali Looking Forward To Dil Bechara, Recollects Sanjana Sanghi's Role In 'Rockstar'

Imtiaz Ali recently posted a picture addressing Sanjana Sanghi’s upcoming film, Dil Bechara. He spoke about the actor’s role in the 2011 film, Rockstar, while also mentioning that the child artist has now grown up. The adorable picture has been receiving a lot of love from the audience as they remember the Imtiaz Ali film and the impact that it created.

Imtiaz Ali’s post for Sanjana

Imtiaz Ali recently took to Instagram to express how eager he is for the upcoming film Dil Bechara, starring Sanjana Sanghi and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He posted a picture from the sets of his 2011 film, Rockstar, where he could be seen sitting with a younger Sanjana Sanghi and discussing an important topic. She is looking at her clenched fist while the director is helping her in rehearsing a scene. Sanjana Sanghi played the role of Nargis Fakhri’s younger sister, Mandy, in the film Rockstar. Imtiaz Ali also posted the official poster of her upcoming film Dil Bechara which will be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

In the caption for the post, director Imtiaz Ali has written how the little girl Mandy from Rockstar has become a big girl now. He has also mentioned that he is looking forward to the release of the film Dil Bechara. In the comments section of the post, his followers have mentioned how they remember Sanjana Sanghi’s dialogue from the film Rockstar where she accuses Ranbir Kapoor’s character Jordan of ruining the life of her sister. Have a look at the post from Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram here.

Sanjana Sanghi has also appeared in films like Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns in the past. She will now be seen playing the female lead in the upcoming romantic film, Dil Bechara. It has been directed by Paras Chhabra and is an official adaptation of the John Green book, The Fault In Our Stars. There is a lot of anticipation around Dil Bechara as it will be the last film featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film will be released on Disney+Hotstar and will be made available even for non-subscribers as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Image Courtesy: Sanjana Sanghi and Imtiaz Ali Instagram

