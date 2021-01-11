Inaaya Corrects Father Kunal Kemmu After He Addresses Her Toy Incorrectly | Watch Video

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu corrected her father Kunal Kemmu after he wrongly addressed her toy and the chat that follows between father-daughter is too adorable to be missed. On Monday, Soha Ali Khan shared a video on her Instagram handle where Kunal calls her toy 'Una' and she corrects him and says, 'It is Luna'.

Later when Kunal is braiding Luna's hair, he tells Inaaya to hold her legs so that he can tie the plait and Inaaya says, "okay but I'm getting tired". This left actor Kritika Kamra in splits as she dropped laughing out loud emoji in the comments section.

Soha captioned the video, "Daddy duty seems to be going well today! #yousaiduna @khemster2". Lara Bhupathi also dropped laughing emojis. Another user said, "Nooo daddy.... You said "Una Luna". I support her. I can sign a petition too." [sic]

Kunal Kemmu recently took to Instagram and posted a photograph with Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The family of three was all set to enjoy a bike ride in the city. While Kunal and Soha opted for casual outfits, their daughter wore a sweatshirt. The trio also wore masks and helmets. "Make room it’s time to Vroom," Kunal wrote in his caption.

As soon as the Lootcase actor's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Safe drive", whereas another fan penned, "Woohoo". Many simply flooded the comments section with love and hearts.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the movie, Lootcase, which released on Disney+Hotstar. The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Aryan Prajapati, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey among others in pivotal roles. Lootcase follows the story of a common man and shows how his life changes after he stumbles upon a bag charged up with lots of money. Apart from this, Kemmu was seen in the web show, Abhay 2, alongside Asha Negi, Ram Kapoor.

Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal and Vir Das will reprise their roles in the upcoming outing, Go Goa Gone 2, which is the sequel to the 2013 film of the same title. The makers of the movie unveiled the title poster of the same in 2020. While the original film was directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the sequel will be produced by Dinesh Vijan.

