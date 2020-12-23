Soha Ali Khan Shares Festive Video Of Daughter Inaaya Meeting Santa Claus, Watch Here

Actor Soha Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share snaps of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu meeting Santa Claus and receiving gifts from him. The posts showcased the festivities taking place in the Kemmu household. Take a look:

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's videos

In the first post, fans can spot little Inaaya meeting Santa Claus with reindeer headgear on. She is sporting a pink dress with a black bow and fans can also spot a fully decorated Christmas tree in the background. At the end of the video, Inaaya is seen accepting the gift given to her by Santa Claus. In the next post, Soha has shown fans a close up of Inaaya. Take a look:

In this picture, fans can spot Soha and Kunal's daughter sporting a red dress with a white bow. Soha added that 'Rudolf ( indicating Inaaya) is ready for Santa'. The post was very adorable, added many fans. Christmas 2020 has brought many fun moments for Soha's daughter and their family.

Inaaya Kemmu's photos

Soha is very active on her Instagram and often posts many pictures of Inaaya. In one post, Soha can be spotted with Kareena's son Taimur. Both the children look very adorable added fans. Soha also added a birthday wish for Taimur in the caption. Take a look:

In another post, fans could spot both Soha and her daughter. They were both seen sporting matching yellow outfits. One fan added - 'looking extremely adorable!'. Take a look:

In another post, fans can spot Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sitting together. Soha is sporting a blue dress while Kunal is seen sporting a black shirt. Inaaya is seen holding a safe firecracker in her hand and is sporting an Indian attire. Take a look:

In terms of her work, Soha was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. The film was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and cast Sanjay Dutt as Uday Pratap Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill as Aditya Pratap Singh, Mahi Gill as Madhavi Devi, Deepak Tijori as Vijay, Chitrangada Singh as Suhani and Soha Ali Khan as Ranjana. The film received positive reviews.

