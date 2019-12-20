Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Wishes 'Taimur Bhai' On His 3rd Birthday, Soha Ali Khan Shares Pic

As Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son — Taimur — turns 3 on December 20, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a wish on behalf of her daughter — Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Addressing Taimur as 'bhai', Soha shared a cute picture from their recent Ranthambore holiday and wrote, "Here s to happy holidays and making funny faces through life." Soha also shared some inside pictures from Taimur's 'Christmas' themed party on Thursday.

SOHA TALKS ABOUT TAIMUR AND INAAYA'S BOND

In an interview, Soha revealed, "Both are too small and innocent kids. Sometimes they play with each other and sometimes they don't give attention to each other, but I have seen that Taimur is very caring. Once Inaaya pulled Taimur's hair thrice, but he didn't say anything to her. I think somewhere he knows that this is family, so he tolerates her and they are learning from each other."

She also said, "Inaaya and Taimur enjoy each other's company — he's very curious and he keeps watching her. Sometimes the two will hold hands or touch each other’s faces. We take them to Amrita Arora's home, which has a lush garden with swings and slides, or sometimes at Kareena's (Kapoor Khan) home, where we're playing with Taimur's train sets. On other days, we take them to play football or swim."

