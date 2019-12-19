Taimur Ali Khan's Birthday Party Blessed With Fairy Inaaya Naumi Khemu

Taimur Ali Khan, since the time he was born, has been stealing the limelight from not only the actors of Bollywood but also his parents. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have also joked about the same on multiple locations. The little munchkin is celebrating his third birthday on December 20, 2019.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Goes On A Pre-birthday Outing With Son Taimur Ali Khan

Inaaya becomes a fairy!

The celebrations of Taimur's birthday started early. Saif and Kareena hosted a grand birthday bash for Taimur in Mumbai. Taimur arrived with his father and mother. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt, white pants, and long brown cowboy boots. Taimur was all smiles and posed with his family.

ALSO READ | Taimur Ali Khan's 5 Instances That Made People Go 'aww

Cousin Inaaya Naumi Khemu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu, also attended the birthday bash. The little angel came dressed up as a fairy for the party. She wore a soft light cream dress with cute off-white shoes.

ALSO READ | Taimur Ali Khan Bursts Into Tears As He Misses His Mother Kareena Kapoor Khan; Watch Video

The mothers seem to be following the polka dot fashion. Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted wearing a dark blue dress with white polka dots. Soha Ali Khan also wore a long black top with white polka dots paired with slacks.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also attended the party with their sons. The family looked adorable as Riteish, Genelia posed with Riaan and Rahyl. Karisma Kapoor also attended the little star's party.

ALSO READ | Taimur Ali Khan Wants Two Cakes — One Santa & One Hulk For His Birthday, Reveals Kareena

ALSO READ | Taimur Ali Khan Is A Cute Goofball As He Looks At His Dad Saif Ali Khan In This Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.