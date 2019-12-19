Kareena Kapoor Goes On A Pre-birthday Outing With Son Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son, Taimur Ali Khan, is going to be three years old on Friday, December 20, 2019. With Taimur's birthday coming up, Kareena decided to take her young son out on a pre-birthday outing. Photos of the actor and her son were taken while they were travelling around Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor was uber stylish while going on an outing with son Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor's latest picture with son Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena is not someone who tones down her style for a casual outing. The actor looked absolutely glamorous in her short red cutout dress. She also sported a pair of stylish sunglasses and donned some maroon lipstick to compliment her look. Kareena finally finished her look with a pair of white sneakers. As for Taimur Ali Khan, he was seen clinging to his mom while she carried him around and looked cute. The soon to be birthday boy wore a simple casual blue T-shirt and a pair of red shorts. Check out the picture of Kareena Kapoor with her son Taimur down below.

On the work front, Kareena is busy promoting her upcoming film Good Newwz, where she will star alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Good Newwz is set to release on December 27, 2019. She has also been signed up for several other upcoming films. Kareena Kapoor has already completed her shoots for Angrezi Medium, where she will star alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The comedy-drama is set to release in March of 2020. She is also set to play a prominent role in Laal Singh Chaddha, where she will star alongside Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha has been slated to release in December of 2020.

