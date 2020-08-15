Independence Day: Proud Indians Salute Heroes Of The Nation, Pledge To Make India Stronger

As the nation is celebrating its 74th Independence Day, several internet users took to Twitter in a bid to remember the sacrifice of the freedom fighters and to salute the ‘heroes of India’. From sharing the pictures of the Tricolour flag to pledging to strive to make India ‘vibrant, strong and supreme’, Twitteratis flooded the micro-blogging website with #IndependenceDay quotes, pictures and even movie songs and dialogues. Here are some of the most trending tweets,

Jana Gana Mana from Nilgiris by small tea growers 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/PUg2bL4ZfO — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 15, 2020

Tricolour 🇮🇳 with background of Nature, Forests, Environment of Nilgiris Hills. Pc - MohanDion#IndependenceDayIndia #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/Wxr9kj680P — Kishore Chandran 🇮🇳 (@Kishore36451190) August 15, 2020

We are One !

Let us all be proud of our beloved nation.

We all have to collectively strive to make India vibrant, strong and supreme...🇮🇳



Happy 74th Independence Day !#JayHind pic.twitter.com/qBkscQUEbt — Ujwal Patil (@ujp25499) August 15, 2020

Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.#IndependenceDayIndia#स्वतन्त्रतादिवस@ipskabra @AwanishSharan @Hindinama2 pic.twitter.com/epx392Flgg — Shivam Shukla (@shivam13_) August 15, 2020

Happy Independence Day to all.!

Let us pledge to make India a stronger and more prosperous nation on this Independence Day.🇮🇳🇮🇳#IndependenceDayIndia #15August2020 pic.twitter.com/dwNoGPtIrq — Akshay Gondaliya (@AkshayG45541903) August 15, 2020

Happy independence day to all of you🇮🇳 prod to be a bharatian #IndependenceDayIndia #SaluteTheSoldier "

Give respect and get respect" pic.twitter.com/J2zptM0DFI — Neha (@Neha8734) August 15, 2020

#IndependenceDayIndia

74 years since our struggle against colonialists. British didn't give us independence, we had to fight for it, snatch it from them

For our preamble to ensure us

JUSTICE LIBERTY EQUALITY FRATERNITY

Let's uphold that for people around the world pic.twitter.com/tPxKUQDAzz — Tapesh Dutt Nagaria (@TapeshDN) August 15, 2020

Celebrating 74th Independence Day at my sweet home.#HappyIndependenceDay

A big salute to all the freedom fighters for thier sacrifices.

I love my country❤#JaiHindJaiBharat #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/1bWlAdthlh — Dishant Majumder (@DishantMajumder) August 15, 2020

We are the eyes of the future, isn't it? so, why not despite the past, we can make a promise to our future that what we are going to contribute in this lovable nation #IPromise to preserve the culture with a futuristic view on the occasion of #IndependenceDayIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/DDye5Znctv — Adarsh kr singh (@Adarshk55575028) August 15, 2020

PM Modi addresses the nation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort as India celebrates its 74 Independence Day. Modi referred to India as a true challenge to expansionist forces and a one that history cannot deny as he addressed the nation.

The PM saluted the freedom fighters for their struggle and said that the expansionist forces during the colonial era never thought the diverse population of India could unite to fight for independence. Further, PM Modi pointed out that expansionist forces destroyed humanity and led to two world wars and that India kept moving ahead after Independence with unity, staying committed to working toward a bright future.

On his arrival at 7:18am in front of the Lahore Gate of Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Prime Minister was assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the Tricolour. The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister consisted of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Guard of Honour was positioned directly in front of the national flag across the moat below the ramparts.

