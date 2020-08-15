Last Updated:

Independence Day: Proud Indians Salute Heroes Of The Nation, Pledge To Make India Stronger

As the nation is celebrating its Independence Day, netizens took to Twitter in a bid to remember the sacrifice of the freedom fighters and to salute 'heroes'.

Independence Day

As the nation is celebrating its 74th Independence Day, several internet users took to Twitter in a bid to remember the sacrifice of the freedom fighters and to salute the ‘heroes of India’. From sharing the pictures of the Tricolour flag to pledging to strive to make India ‘vibrant, strong and supreme’, Twitteratis flooded the micro-blogging website with #IndependenceDay quotes, pictures and even movie songs and dialogues. Here are some of the most trending tweets,

PM Modi addresses the nation 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort as India celebrates its 74 Independence Day. Modi referred to India as a true challenge to expansionist forces and a one that history cannot deny as he addressed the nation. 

The PM saluted the freedom fighters for their struggle and said that the expansionist forces during the colonial era never thought the diverse population of India could unite to fight for independence. Further, PM Modi pointed out that expansionist forces destroyed humanity and led to two world wars and that India kept moving ahead after Independence with unity, staying committed to working toward a bright future. 

On his arrival at 7:18am in front of the Lahore Gate of Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Prime Minister was assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the Tricolour. The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister consisted of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Guard of Honour was positioned directly in front of the national flag across the moat below the ramparts.

