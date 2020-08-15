On Independence Day, Sachin Tendulkar Says 'children Are Future', Will Drive India Forward

ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar called children the future of the country as he extended his greetings to the nation on the 74th Independence Day. Appealing to the people to be the children's 'Everyday Heroes', Sachin Tendulkar said that the kids were going to be the driving force of his country and that the right environment must be created for them to stay positive. The Master Blaster urged the parents to become stronger and support their children amid tough times such as the COVID-19 pandemic and recommended them to practice 'positive parenting' amid times of uncertainty, anxiety, and stress.

'Children are the future': Sachin Tendulkar

Happy 74th #IndependenceDay to all Indians! 🇮🇳



Children are the future of India and they're the ones who will drive our nation forward.

Let’s be their 'Everyday Heroes' and create the right environment which keeps them positive. pic.twitter.com/5TON75A8NQ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

Cricketers salute India on Independence Day

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli saluted the countrymen fighting on the front lines to keep India safe as he led other cricketers in extending wishes on Independence Day. White-ball vice skipper Rohit Sharma, southpaw Suresh Raina, opener Shikhar Dhawan and other cricketers joined the Indian captain in saluting the nation. The Men in Blue expressed pride in representing India as they took to Twitter to extend wishes on the Indian Independence Day.

Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳 God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/fhgzdUEF1G — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Wishing every Indian a happy #IndependenceDay 🇮🇳 Nothing like stepping out for your country. pic.twitter.com/T4jRfJs0Zq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2020

PM Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort as India celebrates its 74 Independence Day. On his arrival at 7:18 am in front of the Lahore Gate of Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Prime Minister was assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the Tricolour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister consisted of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Guard of Honour was positioned directly in front of the national flag across the moat below the ramparts. This year, Army being the coordinating Service, the Guard of Honour was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav S Yewalkar. Army Contingent in the Prime Minister's Guard was commanded by Major Palvinder Grewal, the Navy contingent by Lieutenant Commander K V R Reddy, while Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar led the Air Force contingent and the Delhi Police contingent was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Kumar Meena.

