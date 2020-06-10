Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On J&K Sarpanch Ajay Pandita’s Killing, Issues Statement

Celebrities of the film industry issued strong statements over the killing of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Anantnag on Monday. Strongly condemning the incident and expressing their grief and anger, some of the stars felt that the incidents revolving the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the ‘80s were 'continuing even today'.

After Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut broke her silence on the tragic incident.

Sincerely requesting PM Narendra Modi, Kangana said, "Kashmiri Pandits should be sent back to the state. Their land should be rightfully be handed over. Justice should be served and Ajay Pandita's sacrifice shouldn't go waste."

Kangana also recalled the '80s controversy and called out the selective secularism of Bollywood and other liberals.

'Devastated, but proud': Ajay Pandita's daughter asserts family will go back to Kashmir

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to his family and children, Anupam Kher on Tuesday had said, “And there is not one voice, who do chest-thumping and express sadness on killing, and injustice and no one tweeted about it, no one bothered. This pause was for his family and all those, who are Muslim or Pandit, who are victims to terrorism. Don’t try to save them when they try to evade the security forces as they too could kill your near and dear ones in a similar way.”

Kashmiri Pandits in US condemn killing of Sarpanch in Valley

Ajay Pandita shot dead

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag fired upon Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandita at Lokbawan, who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Monday. Police said terrorists fired at 40-year-old Ajay Pandita, a sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora, leaving him critically wounded.

“He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” a police officer said. Police said the sarpanch had gone to work in his orchard. The area was cordoned by joint forces soon after the shooting.

