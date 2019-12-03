Tina Ambani Remembers Dev Anand On His Death Anniversary, Says, "Miss Your Presence"

On Dev Anand's 8th death anniversary, Tina Ambani remembered the actor and called him 'mentor, guide, friend, one of the most debonair men we will ever see'. The actor passed away in London on December 3, 2011. Sharing two beautiful pictures, Tina Ambani wrote that she feels his absence. One of the pictures Ambani posted was from the 1978 film Des Pardes (popularly known then as Tina Munim — Bollywood debut).

Mentor, guide, friend, one of the most debonair men we will ever see. Miss your presence, feel your absence. #devanand pic.twitter.com/eMiTRJj7Vj — TinaAmbani (@AmbaniTina) December 3, 2019

In his last interview with news agency PTI in September on his 88th birthday, Dev Anand had said: “My life is the same and I am at a beautiful stage at 88. I am as excited as I was in my 20s. I have so many things to do and I am looking forward to the release of Chargesheet. I am working on a fresh script titled Hare Rama Hare Krishna Aaj on audience’s demand."

NETIZENS REMEMBER DEV ANAND

Leave all the politics behind, remember the dashing, evergreen , debonair of Hindi cinema, a legend ,a visionary with a never say die spirit , Raju guide ,jewel thief,hare Rama hare Krishna , hum dono,so many gems of Indian cinema ,DEV saheb ,Dev Anand .. — Satish Nangia (@snangia22) December 3, 2019

Dharamdev Pishorimal Anand :

Evergreen Superstar remembered for his unmatched charm, screen presence & energy.



DEV ANAND left us on 3 Dec 2011 pic.twitter.com/SyezY7AL40 — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) December 2, 2019

Tribute to DEV ANAND on the anniversary of his passing.



“...with a career spanning 6 decades, he remained Hindi cinema’s most charismatic personality for generations of filmgoers”



seen here in ‘Uddhar’ (1949) and in ‘Hum Dono’ (1961) pic.twitter.com/rk7V1mOsuh — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) December 3, 2019

Today marks the death anniversary of Bollywood legend Dev Anand,who passed away on December3, 2011. Although he is best remembered for starring in a massive number of successful movies, the legendary star’s legacy stretches beyond that because he also launched a lot of newcomers. pic.twitter.com/gqnJ5IvSIE — Ashi Rawal (@RawalAshi) December 3, 2019

To evergreen Dev Anand who left us this day 8 years back. Debonair with terrific screen presence and matchless charm' A hero to 3 generations. One of my favorite song from his film.



har fikr ko dhuay mein udata chala gaya https://t.co/prEiA83pmm via @YouTube — Rajendra Kumar Singh (@rksingh1610) December 3, 2019

