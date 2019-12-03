The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Tina Ambani Remembers Dev Anand On His Death Anniversary, Says, "Miss Your Presence"

Bollywood News

"Mentor, guide, friend, one of the most debonair men we will ever see. Miss your presence, feel your absence. #devanand," Tina Ambani wrote on Twitter.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tina Ambani

On Dev Anand's 8th death anniversary, Tina Ambani remembered the actor and called him 'mentor, guide, friend, one of the most debonair men we will ever see'. The actor passed away in London on December 3, 2011. Sharing two beautiful pictures, Tina Ambani wrote that she feels his absence. One of the pictures Ambani posted was from the 1978 film Des Pardes (popularly known then as Tina Munim — Bollywood debut).

Dev Anand death anniversary: List of International Awards received by the actor

In his last interview with news agency PTI in September on his 88th birthday, Dev Anand had said: “My life is the same and I am at a beautiful stage at 88. I am as excited as I was in my 20s. I have so many things to do and I am looking forward to the release of Chargesheet. I am working on a fresh script titled Hare Rama Hare Krishna Aaj on audience’s demand."

Dev Anand death anniversary: Bollywood films directed and produced by the legendary actor

NETIZENS REMEMBER DEV ANAND

Dev Anand death anniversary: Here are some legendary roles of the veteran actor

ALSO READ | Remembering Dev Anand: Awards Bollywood legend won in his career spanning 65 years

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG