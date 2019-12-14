Anupam Kher Wishes For Long Life And A 'suhana Safar' For Bollywood Legend Dilip Kumar

Anupam Kher took to his social media accounts and posted a heartfelt tribute to the Tragedy King of Bollywood Dilip Kumar, who celebrated his 97th birthday earlier this week. Kher, who is currently filming for the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam, can be seen in the video singing the famous song 'suhana safar aur yeh mausam haseen' from Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar's iconic 1958 film Madhumati. The actor dedicated the song to his "all-time favourite actor and the true thespian of Indian Cinema" Dilip Kumar along with his greetings for him and a sweet wish for his long life.

Take a look at Anupam Kher's post:

Thankful for the love, affection, and prayers

This sweet gesture of affection by the Saaransh actor for legendary actor Dilip Kumar was accompanied with the poster of the film Madhumati along with his heartfelt tribute. The legendary actor Dilip Kumar turned 97 on December 11 and his fans from all over the industry took to their social media to wish him. Considered one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar is well-known for his roles in films like Mughal-e-Azam, Naya Daur, Devdas, Andaz, Madhumati among many others. The veteran actor, who has been active on social media, took to his Twitter account on his birthday to thank his fans and followers for the good wishes on his birthday.

Take a look:

On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019

