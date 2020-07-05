China's Stooge Reveals Love For Bollywood, Makes U-turn After Jibe At India's Industry

Amid border tensions with China, Hu Xijin, editor of the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times on Sunday suggested that India must 'curb its swelling nationalism' claiming that it had affected India's 'collective psychology towards China.' Moreover, however, the Chinese 'foreign mission' media stooge touted his love for Rabindranath Tagore's poems and Bollywood movies, stating that while India's achievements at a global stage were impressive, its nationalism and psychology towards China had 'gone wrong.' This follows his jibe at Indian industry last week.

I read Tagore’s great poems when I was young. I am also a fan of Bollywood movies. Indian elite’s achievements at the global stage are impressive. However, I think India must curb its swelling nationalism. India’s collective psychology toward neighboring China has gone wrong. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 4, 2020

Earlier, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to a military base at Nimu in Ladakh to address the troops defending the country, the mouthpiece editor issued a rattled response asking PM to tell the Indian troops that the PLA was "stronger than them." In a veiled dig at China, PM Modi had stated that the era of expansionism is over. After his address, he had also visited the jawans who were injured in the Galwan clashes, admitted to the Army hospital in Leh.

I understand PM Modi needs to make a political stunt at border and talk tough. But please quietly tell Indian border troops about China which you know is much stronger than India. Tell them not to mess with PLA because they are really no match for PLA. pic.twitter.com/fXza1eAlHf — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 3, 2020

I suspect this comment might well be the most effective & motivating rallying cry that India Inc. has ever received. Thank you for the provocation. We will rise to the occasion...🙏🏽 https://t.co/LZbQhS8xVW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 30, 2020

Meanwhile, in a display of power and grit amid tensions with China, the Indian Air Force on Saturday carried out air operations at a forward airbase near the border in Ladakh. Armies on both sides of the contentious Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh have mobilised troops as well as military gear in recent weeks even as tensions remain high between New Delhi and Beijing. The armed forces have assured that they are prepared to deal with any challenge or attempt by China to further disturb the status quo across the LAC.

