Priyanka Chopra Had A Blast At Her Bachelorette Party And These Inside Pics Prove It

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated couples across the globe. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, in 2018. The four-day extravaganza was a closed-door event, with friends and families witnessing the wonderful union of the couple.

Before the wedding, The Sky is Pink actor made sure that she gets herself a great bid-off to the married life and hence, Chopra’s friends gave her an extravagant bachelorette party in Amsterdam. Here are some pictures from Priyanka Chopra’s bachelorette party.

Inside pictures from Priyanka's bachelorette

As seen in the picture shared by Priyanka Chopra, the actor can be seen shining in her luxurious, all-white outfit. The outfit included a feathery sweater-dress, a metallic gown and knee-high snakeskin boots that complemented her feathery glam. Take a look at the picture shared.

As seen in the picture shared, the actor and her sister-in-law, Sophie Turner can be seen resting themselves on a couch after a fun-filled party night. The actors also wore a 'hangover' cap. Take a look:

Here, the desi girl can be seen in her luxurious, all-white feathery sweater-dress. She can be seen posing with her 'girl-tribe', which also includes Bollywood actor and Priyanka's sister, Parineeti Chopra. Take a look.

In these pictures, Priyanka can be seen sipping on some orange juice. Priyanka also wore a 'Bride-to-be' sache and a feathery black tiara. Take a look at the drool-worthy picture.

(Promo Image Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

