Shobhita Rana, An Instagram Star, Is All Set For Her Bollywood Debut With 'Ram Rajya'

Shobhita Rana is a model and an Instagram star who is widely popular for her stint in modelling as well as for her travel posts that she often shares on her social media. Shobhita has also worked in the Punjabi film industry with films like Ishq Brandy, Cannada Di Flight, and Gollu Aur Pappu. She will debut in Bollywood with the film Ram Rajya which will also star Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh. Read on to know more about the popular Instagram star.

Who is Shobhita Rana?

Shobhita Rana gained immense fame after appearing in Tamil and Telugu commercials. She was also seen in the music video Bidde Bidde in 2018. Shobhita will make her Bollywood debut with Nitesh Rai's directorial Ram Rajya. The film also features TV heartthrob Salman Sheikh, Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet along with Shobhita Rana who play pivotal roles in the movie.

The film revolves around the plot of three characters (out of which Shobhita will play one of the lead characters) and how they learn about fraternity, brotherhood and religion. Writer Shivanand Sinha plans to focus on the plot being relatable to the youth of the country. The movie will also focus on an idealistic scenario of India where there is no place for terrorism, hate, and indiscipline.

About Ram Rajya

The film Ram Rajya is slated to release on the occasion of Ram Navami this year on April 2. The movie also stars Shashwat Pratik, Rajesh Sharma, Govind Namdev, Manoj Bakshi, Sandeep Bhojak, Mukhtar Dekhani, and Mushtaq Khan. The basic plot of the film focuses on Ayodhya's king Shri Ram and his ideologies. The film Ram Rajya is produced by Prabir Sinha and will be released under the banner of 'Li Helios Films'.

