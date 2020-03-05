Rakul Preet Singh’s Viral ‘Kiss’ Video Is Not What You Think It Is, WATCH

Rakul Preet Singh is evidently one of the biggest stars working in the film industry right now. The actor has featured in multiple films since her debut in Hindi films back in 2014. Besides this, Rakul Preet Singh has also featured in Tami and Telugu films and is scheduled to feature in multiple films in 2020. But besides being an accomplished actor, Rakul Preet Singh is also a big fitness enthusiast.

Also read: Urvashi Rautela or Rakul Preet Singh - Who slayed the blue bikini?

Rakul Preet Singh is often seen posting some motivational fitness posts on her Instagram. Be it Yoga or functional training, Rakul Preet Singh indulges in various fitness activities, as seen on her social media. This time around Rakul Preet Singh's yoga trainer posted a video of her kissing the wall as she stretched out back on the floor. Check out the video below -

Rakul Preet Singh's 'kiss the wall' video

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Rakul Preet Singh's headstands are giving #MondayMotivation to many

Fans were reportedly amazed to see Rakul Preet Singh's viral video. She was seen kissing the wall as she practised the difficult Chakrasana pose. The Chakrasana pose in Yoga is reportedly considered to be one of the most difficult poses to perform but Rakul Preet Singh could be seen doing it with ease.

On the work front

Rakul Preet Singh has multiple films lined up under her kitty. The actor will feature in a sci-fi film titled Ayalaan. Besides this, the actor will also feature alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in a film titled Attack.

Also read: Rakul Preet's brother, Aman Preet, all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Ram Rajya'

Also read: 'Indian 2' accident: Rakul Preet Singh and other celebs pay their respects to deceased

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh refuses to put on weight for movies; wants to inspire fans for fitness

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.