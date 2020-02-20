Rakul Preet Singh & Other Celebs Pay Respects To Deceased In 'Indian 2' Accident

A tragic incident occurred on the sets of Indian 2, which is a Tamil- action thriller film in the production stages. Three crew members: Krishna an assistant director, Chandran an art assistant, and Madhu who was a production assistant were crushed under a crane used for the shoot. All three were unfortunately declared dead on the spot and nine more were injured in the freak accident. According to multiple reports, the filming was going on in EVP Studios, Chennai, when the tragedy struck around 9.30 pm on February 20, 2020.

Celebrities took to social media to send their condolences to the deceased

Shocked to hear about the accident on the set of my film indian 2.. I don’t even know how to process the loss of lives.. my Heart goes out to families of the deceased .. extremely extremely sad 😔 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) February 20, 2020

So saddening & painful... Heartfelt condolences to the families of the brothers, who lost their lives in this tragedy... Prayers to give strength to them and the Indian2 team to overcome this sorrow.... https://t.co/xWq5tUZs0B — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) February 20, 2020

Deeply pained by the tragic loss of colleagues in an accident last night. Rest In Peace Krishna, Chandran and Madhu 😔😢😭 pic.twitter.com/Vj7YTvErB7 — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) February 20, 2020

Indian 2 is directed by prominent director S. Shankar. It stars Kamal Hassan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. According to multiple reports, the shoot began two days ago on the said location. The crew members were working rigorously while the crane fell. Investigations are still underway to know the exact cause to why the crane toppled in between the shoot.

