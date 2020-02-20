The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rakul Preet Singh & Other Celebs Pay Respects To Deceased In 'Indian 2' Accident

Others

After three people were killed in the tragic 'Indian 2 accident', many celebrities took to their Twitter to offer their condolences to the deceased.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
indian 2 accident

A tragic incident occurred on the sets of Indian 2, which is a Tamil- action thriller film in the production stages. Three crew members: Krishna an assistant director, Chandran an art assistant, and Madhu who was a production assistant were crushed under a crane used for the shoot. All three were unfortunately declared dead on the spot and nine more were injured in the freak accident. According to multiple reports, the filming was going on in EVP Studios, Chennai, when the tragedy struck around 9.30 pm on February 20, 2020.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Release Date Pushed To Avoid Clash With Rajamouli's 'RRR'?

Celebrities took to social media to send their condolences to the deceased 

Also Read | 'It's A Horrific Accident': Kamal Haasan Condoles Death Of 3 People On Sets Of 'Indian 2'

|Also Read | Indian 2: Crane Mishap On The Sets Of Kamal Haasan's Film; Casualties Reported

Indian 2 is directed by prominent director S. Shankar. It stars Kamal Hassan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. According to multiple reports, the shoot began two days ago on the said location. The crew members were working rigorously while the crane fell. Investigations are still underway to know the exact cause to why the crane toppled in between the shoot. 

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Starts Shooting For Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TAJINDER BAGGA TAKES ON TEJ PRATAP
CMO OFFERS ASSISTANCE
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS GRANTED BAIL
SUSHIL MODI HITS OUT AT KISHOR
MANJREKAR PICKS ASHWIN OVER JADEJA
AYUSHMANN REACTS TO YAMI'S LETTER