The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Rakul Preet Singh's Headstands Are Giving #MondayMotivation To Many

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh provided some major Monday motivation to their fans by performing a headstand.See their pictures and videos here.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh are providing some much-needed fitness goals with their impeccable headstands. This acting duo and their fitness level are being loved by their fans. Take a look at their headstand videos and pictures here.

Bebo & Rakul provide #MondayMotivation

Bollywood actors leave no stone unturned when it comes to keeping themselves fit. Since Monday is known for giving some major 'Monday Blues', Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh are here to provide some major 'Monday motivation'. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor performing a headstand.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About How & Why She Took The Character Of 'Geet' Seriously; Read

In the picture, the Tashan actor is performing an impeccable headstand. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga trainer Rupal is seen supporting her in the background. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's headstand picture here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Also read | 'I Am Like A Chameleon When It Comes To Acting', Says Kareena Kapoor Khan

The second Monday Motivation after Kareena Kapoor Khan was provided by none other Rakul Preet Singh. The De De Pyaar De actor took to Instagram and shared a video of herself performing a headstand. In her Instagram post, she thanked her yoga trainer for helping her overcome her fears and moulding herself into a better version of herself physically and mentally. Check out Rakul Preet’s video provide some 'Monday motivation' and set some major goals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on

But this is not the first time that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh provided some major fitness goals to their fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan's workout buddy and friend Amruta Arora had shared this video from both of them working out together and bringing their A-game to every exercise. Also take a look at Rakul Preet Singh performing her "Psychedelic workout" here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ᴀɴɴɪᴇ ᴄʜᴀᴜᴅʜʀʏ (@fuchsiaamagic) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan 'is A Model Within' After Serenading LFW Finale Showcase

Also read | Rakul Preet Singh Refuses To Put On Weight For Movies; Wants To Inspire Fans For Fitness

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP DENIES CONFLICT IN MVA
VIRAT KOHLI AFTER SERIES LOSS
ASHA DEVI ON PLEAS IN SC & HC
OWAISI: WHAT ABOUT ANURAG THAKUR?
BJP SLAMS SENA REVOKING COW SCHEME
RICKSHAW PULLER'S KIN UNTRACEABLE