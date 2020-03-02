Kareena Kapoor Khan & Rakul Preet Singh's Headstands Are Giving #MondayMotivation To Many

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh are providing some much-needed fitness goals with their impeccable headstands. This acting duo and their fitness level are being loved by their fans. Take a look at their headstand videos and pictures here.

Bebo & Rakul provide #MondayMotivation

Bollywood actors leave no stone unturned when it comes to keeping themselves fit. Since Monday is known for giving some major 'Monday Blues', Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh are here to provide some major 'Monday motivation'. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor performing a headstand.

In the picture, the Tashan actor is performing an impeccable headstand. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga trainer Rupal is seen supporting her in the background. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's headstand picture here.

The second Monday Motivation after Kareena Kapoor Khan was provided by none other Rakul Preet Singh. The De De Pyaar De actor took to Instagram and shared a video of herself performing a headstand. In her Instagram post, she thanked her yoga trainer for helping her overcome her fears and moulding herself into a better version of herself physically and mentally. Check out Rakul Preet’s video provide some 'Monday motivation' and set some major goals.

But this is not the first time that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh provided some major fitness goals to their fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan's workout buddy and friend Amruta Arora had shared this video from both of them working out together and bringing their A-game to every exercise. Also take a look at Rakul Preet Singh performing her "Psychedelic workout" here.

