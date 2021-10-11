International Day Of Girl Child: Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Challenges Faced By Girls

On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, which is commemorated every year on October 11, actor Ayushmann Khurrana urged people to curb discrimination and violence against girls. As per ANI reports, the actor, who has been chosen as UNICEF'S celebrity advocate for their global campaign Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC), shed light on the 'unacceptable' practices against girls that curtail the society from developing.

Ayushmann, who strives to initiate a constructive and positive change among people through his didactic movies, stated that as UNICEF's celebrity advocate to curb violence against children, he firmly believes that 'discrimination and violence' against girls is unacceptable. He also stated that the COVI-19 pandemic has only added to the challenges faced by girls.

Ayushmann Khurrana on challenges faced by girls

The Andhadhun actor commented that with limited access to technology, "girls have faced restrictions in accessing remote learning" as well as "having their health, nutritional and social needs treated on par with the boys in their families." He also cited the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) data that showed how the incidences of gender-based violence and child marriages have increased during the pandemic.

Adding that one needs to "Promote girls' empowerment and ensure their human rights", Khurrana stated that their education needs to be prioritized, and they should be imparted the "skills and livelihood opportunities and engage with boys and men to address patriarchal mindsets."

Ayushman on his role as EVAC advocate

Stating his aim to "initiate powerful conversations" surrounding the trials and tribulations faced by girls, he shared the ways in which one can make a difference. Stating the first step as self-awareness of one's own actions within their own family, Khurrana stated that practices like the girl "eating after their brothers, not being allowed to play outside, denied/restricted access to phones and the internet" should be curbed. He also urged parents to send their girls to schools, while following the COVID-19 safety protocols. "Girls who finish school are less likely to marry young. Education and skilling contribute to making girls assertive in the decisions that shape their lives.", he added.

This year's theme for the International Day of the Girl Child is 'Digital Generation. Our generation'. Many government institutions, as well as NGOs, hold seminars and presentations to mark this day. People can also participate by posting stories, videos and blogs of inspiring adolescent girls.

(IMAGE: PTI)