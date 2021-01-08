International Film Festival Of India: Argentina's Pablo Cesar To Enter As Jury Chairman

The International Jury for the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has been announced with prominent filmmakers coming from all the different parts of the world. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry released a statement informing about the Jury. According to the official statement, Argentina’s filmmaker Pablo Cesar has been named as the Chairman of the jury. The other jury members’ names include Prasanna Vithanage of Sri Lanka, Abu Bakr Shawky of Austria, India’s Priyadarshan and Bangladesh’s Rubaiyat Hossain. The official page of the International Film Festival of India too announced the jury members on their Twitter handle.

Pablo Cesar will be a jury Chairman at IFFI

Pablo Cesar has contributed to African cinema by making critically acclaimed films such as Equinox, the Garden of the Roses, Los dioses de agua and Aphrodite, the Garden of the Perfumes. His Thinking of Him, which released in 2017, looks at the relationship between Rabindranath Tagore and the Argentine writer Victoria Ocampo in the 1920s. Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage is considered one of the prominent filmmakers of the third generation of Sri Lankan cinema. He made eight feature films such as Death on a Full Moon Day, August Sun, Flowers of the Sky and With You, Without You. He has also won many prestigious national and international awards.

Egyptian-Austrian writer and director, Abu Bakr Shawky, a.k.a. A.B. Shawky’s first feature film Yomeddine, was selected to participate in the Cannes Film Festival 2018. The film will also screen in the Main Competition section. It will also compete for the Palme d’Or. Bangladesh’s Rubaiyat Hussain is a film director, writer and producer who has made notable films such as Meherjaan, Under Construction and Made in Bangladesh.

Indian film director, screenwriter and producer, Priyadarshan has a career spanning over three decades in the Indian cinema. He has directed more than 95 films in various languages, predominantly in Malayalam and Hindi. He has also directed six films in Tamil and two films in Telugu cinema. He is popular for his films such as Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke and many more.

IFFI will be held in a hybrid format from January 16, 2021, to January 24, 2021. A total of 224 films will be screened during the festival. The opening film will be Another Round by Thomas Vinterberg. The film co-incidentally is also Denmark’s official entry to the Academy Awards this year.

