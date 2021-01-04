Soumitra Chatterjee's 'Apur Sansar' To Open Kolkata Film Festival, To Be Screened On Jan 8

Soumitra Chatterjee starrer Apur Sansar, directed and written by ace director Satyajit Ray will be the first movie to be screened at the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival in honour of the late actor who passed away recently in November 2020. A total of 131 movies, including documentaries, short films, and feature films will be screened at the film festival. Read on to know more about the Kolkata International Film Festival date and more.

Apur Sansar to open Kolkata Film Festival

According to a report by Firstpost, Soumitra Chatterjee starrer Apur Sansar, the third film of the Apu Trilogy, will inaugurate the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival. Directed by ace director Satyajit Ray, it will be the first film to be screened at Rabindra Sadan, as a mark of respect to Soumitra Chatterjee who passed away last year due to covid related symptoms and also the genius of Satyajit Ray.

The film is based on the last half of the Bengali novel, Aparajito, by Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay and also stars Sharmila Tagore in a pivotal role.

The Kolkata International Film Festival will be inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Bannerjee on January 8 at Nabanna Sabhaghar and will go on till January 15, 2021. Among 1,170 movies submitted for consideration, the authorities have selected a total of 131 films including feature films, documentaries, and short films that would be screened at the Film Festival.

Soumitra Chatterjee's movies including Dekha, Ganadevata, Wheel Chair, Kony, Podokkhep, Akash Kusum among others would also be shown during the 7-day festival in order to honour his contribution to cinema. The annual Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture, an important part of the festival, will be delivered by Bollywood director Anubhav Sinha, this year’s topic being “Social Responsibility in mainstream Indian cinema”. Actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee, a member of the organising committee, said six films by Federico Fellini will also be screened at the week-long gala.

Soumitra Chatterjee's Death

Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at the age of 85 years on November 19, 2020. He was known for his multiple roles as a screenplay artist, dramatist, theatre performer, poet, and literary composer. Chatterjee shot to fame with his notable performance in Satyajit Ray’s Apu trilogy, Aparajito. His other notable works include Abhijan, Punascha, Aparichita among many others.

Image Credits: openmagazine Instagram Account

