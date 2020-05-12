International Nurses Day: Dia Mirza Urges Fans To Help Nurses By 'staying Home'

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, thousands of people are pouring their best wishes for the healthcare staff. The day marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is revered as the founder of modern nursing. Several Bollywood stars are lauding the tireless work of the medical staff while extending their wishes. Dia Mirza shared an amazing video on social media while urging people to stay indoors.

Dia Mirza shares a video on International Nurses Day

Dia shared the video on her Twitter handle where several nurses in Mumbai opened up about the number of years they have given to the profession of serving the people. In the end, the video concluded by the nurses thanking people for their wishes and also urged people to stay confined to their house and prevent the spread of the dangerous disease. Dia shared the clip and wrote that today, the world celebrates the nurses in healthcare systems across the globe that lead the fight every single day. As they risk their lives every day to save people, every individual can do their part by staying indoors and healthy. Apart from Dia Mirza, earlier Kalank actor Sanjay Dutt also extended his wishes on the special day. Sanjay shared a post on his Twitter while lauding the selfless work of the nurses.

Today we celebrate the nurses in healthcare systems across the globe that lead the fight every single day. As they risk themselves to save lives, you too can help them by Staying Home & Keeping Them Safe!#InternationalNursesDay2020 #StayHomeKeepSafe #Healthcare #CovidWarriors pic.twitter.com/DQTm523W2s — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 12, 2020

According to the statement released on the official website of the World Health Organisation, the organization joins hundreds of partners worldwide to highlight the importance of nurses in the healthcare continuum and thank them for what they are doing for the people. "Historically, as well as today, nurses are at the forefront of fighting epidemics and pandemics - providing high quality and respectful treatment and care. They are often the first and sometimes the only health professional that people see and the quality of their initial assessment, care, and treatment is vital," the statement read. The statement also asked the government to initiate steps towards investing in nurses. " In this year of the Nurse and the Midwife, now more than ever, it is essential that governments support and invest in their nurses. COVID19 reinforces the need for investment in nursing jobs, education, leadership," the statement concluded.

