Dia Mirza's Term As United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador Extended

Dia Mirza has been constantly spreading awareness by asking her fans to follow health guideline regarding COVID-19 and also voicing her opinion regarding nature. The actor has been serving as the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador since 2017 and now her tenure has been extended till 2022. The chief of UNEP also praised the actor.

Dia, who is also a United Nations Sustainability Development Goals Advocate, feels the extension is another opportunity to work towards changing things for nature. She said that she is grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve as UNEP ambassador. She added that her association with the United Nations Environment Programme has been an extraordinary learning curve. Furthermore, she said that this duty of hers has defined her purpose and she hopes to continue to learn and make a difference towards improving environmental consciousness. She ended her conversation by saying that now more than ever before we need to make every effort possible to act on climate, protect wildlife, biodiversity, and secure our natural resources.

Dechen Tsering, Regional Director and Representative for Asia and the Pacific, United Nations Environment Programme praised the actor and said her support to UNEP as their Goodwill Ambassador since 2017 has been greatly valued. He added that her contributions to World Environment Day, Beat Plastic Pollution, Circular Fashion and other UNEP campaigns and initiatives have helped broaden the scope and impact of UNEP’s outreach. He lastly said that they want her to continue to assist UNEP in their advocacy efforts and communicate to the public the vision and values that guide their work.

Also Read| IforIndia Concert: Dia Mirza thanks people for their generosity

Also Read| Dia Mirza thanks Irrfan Khan's family, says 'may these words reach every single heart'

Dia Mirza was last seen in the movie Thappad alongside Taapsee Pannu and Pavali Gulati. Thappad was well-received by both critics and audience. Thappad revolves around the story of a housewife who is in a relationship where she is conditioned with patriarchy. The film depicts her struggle as she tries to overcome the various challenges that life poses. Taapsee Pannu’s fearless performance in the film has been lauded by the critics. In a media interaction, Dia Mirza complimented her co-star Taapsee Pannu by calling her a ‘fierce lioness’. She also added that she hopes to work on more such films that showcases the reality of society.

Also Read|.Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza condole Irrfan Khan's death, say 'you will be forever loved'

Also Read| Dia Mirza exclaims 'joy' as Wildlife Trust of India treats 11 rescued vultures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.