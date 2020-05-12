International Nurses Day: Sanjay Dutt Thanks Healthcare Professionals For Selfless Work

Amid the coronavirus pandemic which is witnessing a spike in cases every day, thousands of frontline medical staff are working tirelessly to protect the people. On the occasion of International Nurses Day, thousands of people are taking to their social media to thank the sincere efforts of the nurses towards their duty. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt also thanked the nurses and applauded their dedication.

Sanjay Dutt extends wishes on International Nurses Day

The Kalank actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a post while extending his wishes for the nurses and frontline staff who are working hard towards treating people. Sanjay Dutt while lauding the selfless work by the nurses wrote that so many lives have been saved to date because of the efforts by the nurses and other healthcare professionals who are doing their best. He also wrote that one cannot thank the workers for risking their lives every day so that they can save others.

Read: Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Iqra Explains How She Made Cake For Maanayata Dutt On Mother's Day

Read: 39 Years Of 'Rocky': When Sanjay Dutt & Sunil Dutt Saved A Seat For Nargis At The Premiere

So many lives have been saved because of the selfless work that our nurses and the healthcare professionals are doing. Can't thank them enough for putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others. #InternationalNursesDay — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 12, 2020

According to the statement released on the official website of the World Health Organisation, the organization joins hundreds of partners worldwide to highlight the importance of nurses in the healthcare continuum and thank them for what they are doing for the people. "Historically, as well as today, nurses are at the forefront of fighting epidemics and pandemics - providing high quality and respectful treatment and care. They are often the first and sometimes the only health professional that people see and the quality of their initial assessment, care, and treatment is vital," the statement read.

The statement also asked the government to initiate steps towards investing in nurses. " In this year of the Nurse and the Midwife, now more than ever, it is essential that governments support and invest in their nurses. COVID19 reinforces the need for investment in nursing jobs, education, leadership," the statement concluded.

Read: Sanjay Dutt Talks About Virtual 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi' Amid COVID-19, Says It Is An Emotion

Read: Sanjay Dutt Says He Is Glad To Work With Mahesh Bhatt Yet Again In 'Sadak 2'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.