International Women's Day 2020: Bollywood Extends Special Wishes To Fans & Followers

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, which is observed on March 8 across the world, social media was flooded with a lot of wishes for women's power. Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to cheer for women with inspiring messages. While Taapsee stated she did their bit towards change with Thappad, filmmaker Karan Johar went on to state that women don’t need a celebration or a validation. Other celebrities that posted wishes include Twinkle Khanna, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, and others.

Bollywood celebrates International Women's Day

Happy Women’s Day to all you amazing ladies out there! Be yourself and love who you are, you don’t need anyone’s validation but your own! Big love to all of you! ❤️ — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) March 8, 2020

It is that day of the year when women are lauded throughout the world & recognised for their contribution to family & society.Happy Women’s Day to all you lovely ladies out there! pic.twitter.com/OIAKDt5ANR — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 8, 2020

