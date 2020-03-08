The Debate
International Women's Day 2020: Bollywood Extends Special Wishes To Fans & Followers

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, which is observed on March 8 across the world, social media was flooded with a lot of wishes for women.

Women's Day

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, which is observed on March 8 across the world, social media was flooded with a lot of wishes for women's power. Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to cheer for women with inspiring messages. While Taapsee stated she did their bit towards change with Thappad, filmmaker Karan Johar went on to state that women don’t need a celebration or a validation. Other celebrities that posted wishes include Twinkle Khanna, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, and others. 

READ:  International Women’s Day 2020: Google Joins Celebration With Animated Doodle

Bollywood celebrates International Women's Day 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

READ:  Rangoli Chandel & Husband To Adopt A Baby Girl, Reveal Name Given By Kangana Ranaut 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

READ: Women's Day: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Lauds Achievements, Efforts Of Women

READ: International Women's Day 2020: Significance And Purpose Of The Day

 

 

