IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma Goes Through A Rollercoaster Of Emotions In Kohli Vs Dhoni Battle

Anushka Sharma has been rather consistent this year at the Indian Premiere League season. The actress was spotted yet again in the stands, this time for the ongoing match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Anushka supported Virat Kohli as his team locked horns with MS Dhoni's CSK, in a closely contested battle.

Anushka cheers from the stands

Snaps of Anushka Sharma at the stands for the ongoing match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings sent fans into a tizzy. The actress was spotted in a plain white shirt and casual pants. She accessorised her simple look with a gold necklace and a smart watch. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail. This look was as simple and down to earth as Anushka's other impromptu appearances across the IPL season. In one of the screen grabs from the match, Anushka could be seen cheering for husband Virat Kohli as he batted for the Royal Challengers Banagalore.

Anushka's reaction to crowd chanting for Dhoni



Anushka was also seen portraying good sportsmanship. At one point in the match, the crowd started cheering for MS Dhoni, who is rumoured to be retiring after this season of IPL. The crowd was heard chanting "We want Dhoni". Anushka's reaction at the time, showed her smiling and knowingly telling those around her, "They love him". MS Dhoni is currently a wicket keeper for Chennai Super Kings.

Anushka's presence through the matches

Anushka Sharma was also spotted at a previous match of Royal Challengers Bangalore. At the time, husband Virat and team were playing against the Lucknow Super Giants. RCB lost ther match by 1 wicket. This came after an earlier defeat at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Anushka, over the years, has supported Virat and is often seen attending matches. The couple was recently spotted together at the Indian Sports Honours dinner, held in Mumbai. They have also been on several pilgrimages with their daughter Vamika.

Anushka will be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic on the life and times of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. She wrapped up filming last year in December. She was last seen in a cameo role in Qala.