IPL Final 2020: Abhishek To Ranveer; Here's How B-Town Celebrates Mumbai's Victory

On November 10, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai team romped to their record fifth title in the Dream 11 IPL with a five-wicket win over Shreyas Iyer's Delhi in the summit showdown of the 2020 edition. Soon after the Mumbai franchise successfully defended their title, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to congratulate the five-time champion of the league. Scroll down to see how Abishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and other celebs congratulated the team.

B-Town's reaction to Mumbai's victory

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Ranveer Singh congratulated the Mumbai Indians on their historic win in a unique way by performing a rap from his previous film. The actor also wore the blue jersey of the team along with tinted blue glasses. The Bachchan father-son duo also joined the bandwagon as they extended the wishes via Twitter.

Abhishek called the team "champion" while Amitabh proclaimed that the win was "simply incredible". On the other hand, actor Huma Qureshi dedicated a couple of Instagram stories for the team's victory. Chhichhore actor Naveen Polishetty also congratulated the team via a tweet. Take a look below at celebs' reaction to Mumbai's victory in IPL.

Congratulations to Mumbai Indians . Aaj agar main stadium mein hota to dhoom machata. With love - Stadium Shankar #IPLfinal #MIvsDC #IPL2020final https://t.co/Nv67cR18AG — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) November 10, 2020

T 3617 - YEEEEAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH ..

MUMBAI INDIANS .. VICTORY FOR THE 5TH TIME .. SIMPLY INCREDIBLE .. ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 10, 2020

IPL Final 2020: Mumbai vs Delhi

Chasing a 157-run target, skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock of 68 besides sharing over 40-run partnership each with Quinton de Kock (20), Suryakumar Yadav (19) and Ishan Kishan (33 not out) to help Mumbai cross the mark in 18.4 overs. First-time finalist Delhi lost openers Marcus Stoinis (0) and Shikhar Dhawan (15) and first-drop Ajinkya Rahane (2) inside just 22 runs, during their innings. Meanwhile, captain and skipper Shreyas Iyer (65) then led from the front by not only notching up a half-century but also stitching a crucial stand of 96 runs with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (56) for the fourth wicket to power Delhi to a decent total of 156/7.

Interestingly, on the other hand, at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit Sharma was asked about what kind of captain he is. Replying to the same, Sharma replied, "I'm not someone who'll run with a stick behind someone. The only way you can do it is by giving them confidence. So you have to strike that right balance".

(Promo Image Courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh & Huma Qureshi Instagram )

