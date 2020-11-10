IPL Final 2020: Mumbai City FC Send Wishes To Their Cricket Counterparts Ahead Of Showdown

The much-awaited Dream11 IPL final 2020 is scheduled to take place between the Delhi team and the Mumbai outfit on Tuesday, November 10. While Rohit Sharma’s men are looking to win their fifth IPL crown, Shreyas Iyer’s side are in search for their first title. Ahead of the game, many fans and pundits have expressed their excitement about the Dream11 IPL final 2020, with ISL side Mumbai City FC sending in their wishes as well.

Mumbai City FC’s hilarious wish before IPL final 2020

Mumbai ke liye football hum khel lenge, aap ja ke @IPL jeet kar aao! 💪



Good luck for the big final, @mipaltan! We will be cheering you on from Goa 💙#OneFamily #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/k4Ns1Q2Sf0 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 10, 2020

Taking to Twitter ahead of the Mumbai vs Delhi showdown, Mumbai City FC shared a comical video of the players playing cricket while warming up. In the video, the Mumbai City FC squad is seen discussing how cricketers play football before matches, following which the ISL footballers indulge in a game of cricket themselves. Towards the end of the video, the footballers admit that they can't play cricket that well, as they wish the Mumbai team ahead of the Dream11 IPL final 2020.

Posting the hilarious video online, Mumbai City FC wrote that the ISL team will play football for the city, as they appealed to the IPL team to win the competition for Mumbai. The same wishes were also made by Mumbai City FC striker Adam Le Fondre, who tagged the Mumbai team’s social media accounts as well while wishing the side best of luck.

Soon after the video was posted, the Mumbai team replied back as they thanked the team for the wishes. The IPL side also wished Mumbai City FC best of luck for the upcoming ISL season scheduled to take place in Goa.

ISL news ahead of the new season

Good one, lads! Thanks for the wishes, @MumbaiCityFC 💙



And all the best for the upcoming @IndSuperLeague season 🔵 https://t.co/LulvjTd6ry — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 10, 2020

While Rohit Sharma’s men will be seen in action on Tuesday, November 10 from 7:30 pm IST, Mumbai City FC are currently in Goa training ahead of the new ISL season. The team’s social media accounts have been sharing pictures of the squad training as they get to terms with the ISL bio bubble. Mumbai City FC will begin their campaign on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium against NorthEast United FC.

How to watch IPL final live in India?

Fans can catch the Mumbai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who wish to watch Mumbai vs Delhi live on television, they can do so on the Star Sports Network. Live updates for the Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter will also be available on Mumbai and Delhi’s social media handles as well as on Dream11 IPL 2020’s official pages.

Image Credits: Mumbai City FC Instagram, Mumbai Instagram

