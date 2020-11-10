PAK Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 3rd T20I Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Pakistan and Zimbabwe will battle it out in the final T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, November 10 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. PAK vs ZIM live action will kick off at 3:30 pm (IST). Here is our PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team and PAK vs ZIM match prediction.
The two teams will clash in the final T20I of the series after a fiercely fought battle. Zimbabwe have played some good cricket in their tour of Pakistan, but the hosts have been the more dominant out of the two. Pakistan were the winners of the ODI series and have also clinched the T20I series with two wins to their name.
Zimbabwe will come into the match in an attempt to salvage their pride after being outclassed by the Babar Azam-led side in the first couple of matches. They would look to take a cue from their stunning win over Pakistan in the final ODI of the series, where they trumped the hosts in the Super Over. With both sides boasting exciting line-ups, a nail-biting thriller could be on the cards.
Pakistan win to take an unassailable lead of 2-0!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 8, 2020
Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafiq, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Rohail Nazir, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Musa, Faheem Ashraf
Chamu Chibhabha (Captain), Brendan Taylor (WK), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Faraz Akram, Brian Chari, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Elton Chigumbura, Milton Shumba, Richmond Mutumbami.
Wicket-keepers: B Taylor
Batsmen: B Azam (c), H Ali, E Chingumbura, F Zaman
All-rounders: M Hafeez, W Madhevere (vc), S Williams
Bowlers: H Rauf, B Muzarabani, W Riaz, W Madhevere
The Pakistan team will be the favourites going into the PAK vs ZIM live match.
