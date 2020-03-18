Ira Khan & Ananya Panday Are Both Their Daddy's Girls & These Pictures Are Proof; See Here

Ira Khan and Ananya Panday are both star kids.They have chosen different means of entertaining people, but both the young actors have one thing in common, which is their love for their father. Here are some of the best moments of Ira Khan and Ananya Panday withg their star fathers.

Ira Khan’s photo with Father Aamir Khan

Ira Khan and her father Aamir Khan are very close to each other. Ira Khan’s Instagram is full of Aamir and Ira’s pictures. They often celebrate their birthdays together. Take a look at few of the father-daughter bonding moments here

Ira and Aamir celebrating Christmas #throwback

Ira Khan spending quality with her “Couch-buddy!”

Read Also| Ira Khan & Janhvi Kapoor Are Both Travel Enthusiasts & These Pictures Prove It

Ira Khan wishing Aamir Khan on his birthday

Ira Khan’s Instagram post for father day

Read Also| Ira Khan & Janhvi Kapoor Are Both Their Daddy's Girls & These Pictures Prove It; See Here

Ananya Panday’s photo with father Chunky Panday

Ananya Panday and her father Chunky Panday also share a very close bond. Ananya Panday’s Instagram is filled with her and her father’s pictures. They often spend time together. Take a look at few of the father-daughter bonding moments here.

Ananya Panday’s Instagram post for Chunky Panday on Father’s Day

Read Also| Ira Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Rock Classic Red Gowns In Completely Unique Ways; See Pictures

Ananya Panday’s Instagram post for Chunky Panday on his anniversary

Ananya Panday’s Instagram post for Chunky Panday on his birthday

Ananya Panday’s Instagram post for Chunky Panday as Tony Stark

Read Also| Here Are Ira Khan's Fun Moments With Her Producer; Check Out The Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.