Here Are Ira Khan's Fun Moments With Her Producer; Check Out The Pictures

Bollywood News

Ira Khan is basking in the success of her first play. Here are some of her best pictures as she shares fun moments with her producer. Have a look.

Ira Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir khan’s daughter Ira Khan is carving a niche for herself in direction. She is one of the most renowned star kids and a social media personality. She marked her directorial debut with Euripides’s Medea. It is based on a real-life tragedy from 431 BC.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In a recent interview, Ira Khan revealed how she loves to stay behind the lenses. On the other hand, her brother Junaid has kick-started his acting career. As she successfully directed her first play, we have compiled some of her throwback pictures with her producer that you must check. She can be seen having a gala time with her. 

Here are Ira Khan’s must fun pictures with her producer on Instagram

In this picture, Ira Khan expressed her love for rains. She revealed that she never wanted them to end. On the other hand, when she was rehearsing, it was always raining. So, her producer would not allow her to rejoice walking in the rain. Therefore, Ira Khan convinced her to join her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The star kid marked her directorial debut with the play Medea. She could not contain her excitement and expressed her gratitude to everyone who came and watched her play. Hence, she posted a series of pictures showcasing stills from her play, the audience, and the team.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ira Khan also posted a few pictures of her rain walk with her producer. The duo can be seen having their best time drenched in rain. Moreover, Ira revealed how much she loved her producer. She also talked about her past six months and revealed how amazing they were. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

