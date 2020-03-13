The Debate
Ira Khan & Janhvi Kapoor Are Both Their Daddy's Girls & These Pictures Prove It; See Here

Bollywood News

Ira Khan & Janhvi Kapoor are both actors but work in different means of entertainment. Both have one thing in common; both are their father's daughters.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ira Khan

Ira Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are both star kids. They have chosen different means of entertaining people but both of them have one thing common, which is their love for their father. Here are some of the best moments of both Ira Khan and Janhvi Kapoor enjoying with their fathers.

Read Also| Ira Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Rock Classic Red Gowns In Completely Unique Ways; See Pictures

Ira Khan’s photo with father Aamir Khan

Ira Khan and her father Aamir Khan are very close to each other. The young director's Instagram is full of Aamir and Ira’s pictures. They often celebrate their birthdays together. Take a look at few of the father-daughter bonding moments here.

Ira and Aamir celebrating Christmas #throwback

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan spending quality time with her “Couch-buddy!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Read Also| Janhvi Kapoor’s Quirky Reaction To Her Own Birthday Cake Will Leave You In Splits; See Pic

The young director wishing Aamir Khan on his birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Her Instagram post for father's day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Read Also| Ira Khan's Visit To Neil Island will Give You Travel Goals; Check Out The Pics

Janhvi Kapoor’s photo with father Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor have a very close relationship too. Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram is filled with her and her father's pictures. They often spend time together. Take a look at few of the father-daughter bonding moments here.

Janhvi Kapoor shares a candid picture with Boney Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

The Dhadak actor's photos with Boney Kapoor and her sister in New York

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Read Also| Ira Khan’s Instagram Captions You Can Take Inspiration From

Her Instagram post for Boney Kapoor on Fathers' Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post for Boney Kapoor on his birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 

 

First Published:
