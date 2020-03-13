Ira Khan & Janhvi Kapoor Are Both Their Daddy's Girls & These Pictures Prove It; See Here

Ira Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are both star kids. They have chosen different means of entertaining people but both of them have one thing common, which is their love for their father. Here are some of the best moments of both Ira Khan and Janhvi Kapoor enjoying with their fathers.

Ira Khan’s photo with father Aamir Khan

Ira Khan and her father Aamir Khan are very close to each other. The young director's Instagram is full of Aamir and Ira’s pictures. They often celebrate their birthdays together. Take a look at few of the father-daughter bonding moments here.

Ira and Aamir celebrating Christmas #throwback

Ira Khan spending quality time with her “Couch-buddy!”

The young director wishing Aamir Khan on his birthday

Her Instagram post for father's day

Janhvi Kapoor’s photo with father Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor have a very close relationship too. Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram is filled with her and her father's pictures. They often spend time together. Take a look at few of the father-daughter bonding moments here.

Janhvi Kapoor shares a candid picture with Boney Kapoor

The Dhadak actor's photos with Boney Kapoor and her sister in New York

Her Instagram post for Boney Kapoor on Fathers' Day

Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post for Boney Kapoor on his birthday

