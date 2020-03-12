Ira Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Rock Classic Red Gowns In Completely Unique Ways; See Pictures

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is definitely one of the most popular star kids around in Bollywood. She is a well-known social media celebrity, and her Instagram posts are loved by netizens. Other than being a social media celebrity, she also made her directorial debut with the play on Euripides’ Medea, which is based on a very popular Greek tragedy from 431 BC.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor turned 23 on March 6, 2020. She entered the Hindi film industry with 2018's Shashank Khaitan film Dhadak. She was seen with alongside Ishaan Khattar in her first film, and since then has also featured in a Netflix anthology.

Both the star kids have a different approach towards fashion and their Instagram pictures are proof of how both stars have a different fashion sense. Here are pictures of both Ira Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in gowns that show how different the fashion sense of the star kids is.

Ira Khan’s photos in a gown

In this Instagram post by Ira Khan, we can see her sporting a long red gown. This red gown is a strapless dress and has a simple yet elegant design. These pictures are clicked during a photoshoot as she hilariously captioned the picture by writing “Hurry up, @photographybyroozbeh! So many insects😟😳”.

Janhvi Kapoor’s photos in a gown

In this Instagram post by the Dhadak actor, we can see her sporting an unconventional leg slit gown which has a unique design and thread-like strap design. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the picture by writing “🍒 eyes wide like cherry pies 🍒”.

Ira Khan’s gown look VS Janhvi Kapoor’s look

If we look at the above pictures, both the star kids are seen dressed in a unique gown of their liking. But if we compare the style of dresses both Janhvi and Ira are sporting, we can see that Janhvi Kapoor is wearing a very unconventional gown and on the other hand Ira is seen wearing a more classic, elegant gown.

However, Ira's style of posing on a tree is very unique especially considering the fact that she is wearing a formal dress. Both stars were able to take a classic piece of clothing, the red gown, and add completely different spins to it. This shows how different the next generation of stars will dress.

