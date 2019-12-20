Ira Khan Says "Winter Is Coming" But Varun Dhawan Does Not Agree | Details Inside

Ira Khan recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself in a sweater. She captioned this image with the caption, “Winter is coming.” But Varun Dhawan disagrees with this statement. Read on to know what Varun Dhawan has to say.

Ira Khan has been hailed the next Bollywood Queen in town. Aamir Khan’s daughter is no less than a media sensation. Ira Khan knows how to create a social media storm and deliver some of the most viral images. Ira’s recent post went viral within minutes of its upload.

Now, Ira Khan is creating another social media stir. She recently took to Instagram and posted another beautiful picture. In this picture, Ira Khan has donned a blue and white sweater and looks winter-ready She added a caption, “Winter is coming” to this stunning post. Take a look.

But Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan does not agree with Ira. He claims that Winter is not here. Rather, he seems to think that “Winter is not coming”. Varun Dhawan also took to Instagram and posted a shirtless picture of himself. He then added this caption "Winter is not coming" with this post, thus creating a stark contrast with Ira's caption. In this black and white picture, Varun is sporting a huge tattoo on his right arm. Varun Dhawan is also sporting a bit of kohl under his eyes. This look reminded his fans of his look form the movie Kalank.

Now the clash of captions between these star kids is creating quite a media stir. As mentioned earlier, Ira Khan is already being claimed to be the next Bollywood queen because of her stellar social media presence. Now, some fans of Ira Khan and Varun Dhawan want both the kids to star in a film. Now, let us see if we ever see these two sharing screen space.

